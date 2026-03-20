Insure your car with Credit Agricole and get up to PLN 1,000

Credit Agricole Bank has prepared bonuses for people who decide to open a personal account. New customers can choose one of two promotions, tailored to their needs: reimbursement of car liability insurance costs up to PLN 1,000 or refunds for daily purchases with a total value of up to PLN 720.

Liability compensation and assistance in Europe

The first offer combines the opening of a personal account with motor insurance in the Moto Package. As part of it, new customers can receive a refund of third party liability costs up to PLN 1,000 and benefit from assistance in force in Europe. To take advantage of the promotion, simply open a personal account (Account for You, Prime Account for You or MOVE Account for You!) together with a debit card and conclude a car insurance agreement in the Moto Package and give the required marketing consents. Then make a minimum of five cashless transactions every month and maintain marketing consents.

The refund is paid for 10 months, in equal parts - up to a maximum of PLN 100 per month. Thus, in total, you can recover up to PLN 1,000. The Moto package provides car protection and financial support in the event of a collision or accident, and the amount of the premium depends on the selected scope of protection.

Cashback - up to PLN 720 a year

An alternative to the Moto Package is the "Get up to PLN 720 cashback" promotion. It is a solution for people who want to gain from everyday payments. After opening an Account for you or a Prime Account for you with marketing consents and ordering a debit card, customers can receive a refund of 4% of the value of purchases paid with the card, BLIK or digital wallet - up to PLN 60 per month for 12 months. In a year, this gives up to PLN 720. The condition for participation in the promotion is to make a minimum of 10 transactions per month and to maintain marketing consents.

For whom and when?

Both promotions are addressed to people who have not had an account with the bank since at least January 1, 2024. Offers are available in the bank’s branches and in the CA24 Mobile app until March 31, 2026.